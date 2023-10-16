Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted its inaugural Corporate Invitational event featuring a total of eight companies, each fielding two teams of four players who took to the prestigious Earth course to battle for victory.

The format of the day was a Fourball Scramble where the best ball is selected after each shot and the overall prize went to the winning company with the best combined score of both teams.

The winning company on the day, Mapei, scoring a combined net score of 39 under par.

The two teams representing for Mapei included Craig Beech, Carl Munn, Tony Hogg, Eddie Stanley, Ian Gregory, Robbie Nelson, Steve Keirnan and Jamie Otto.

Mapei were deserved champions on the day with their teams finishing first and second although it was the team consisting of Craig Beech, Carl Munn, Tony Hogg and Eddie Stanley who took the glory scoring a very impressive 20 under par (net 52) on a very challenging Earth course with the rough far longer than usual as the course gets ready to host the DP World Tour Championship next month.

The highlight of the day for the team were the four net eagles, with two of those arriving on back-to-back holes, four and five.

Runners-up, also representing Mapei were the team of Ian Gregory, Robbie Nelson, Steve Keirnan and Jamie Otto, scoring 19 under par (net 53) winning on a countback. The team’s net scores included three eagles, thirteen birdies and only two pars which saw them fight off challenges from the rest of the pack.

Missing out on second place with an overall score of 19 under par (net 53) were the team representing Kerry Logistics which consisted of Darren Baker, Peter Kerins, Alex King and James McSweeney.

There were two Nearest the Pin competitions occurring on both hole 6 and hole 17, the winner of Nearest the Pin on hole 6 went to Darren Baker from Kerry Logistics.

The 17th hole was navigated wonderfully by Peter Smith representing Dubai Airports.

Alongside the Nearest the Pin prizes there were two Longest Drive competitions on both the 9th and 14th holes. Winner from Oma Emirates went to Oliver Ravenscroft while the winner on the 14th hole was claimed by James McSweeney from Kerry Logistics who picked up his second prize of the evening, proving a crucial asset to the Kerry Logistics team.

Whilst concluding the prize-giving presentation, Adam Stastny, Assistant Golf Services Manager, commented: “Congratulations to Mapei Construction which took home today’s overall prize.

“I would like to thank all the sponsors who made today possible, including, Oma Emirates, CITI Bank and Crystal Corp. “Without your support the event wouldn’t be such a success,” he added.

“A big thank you also goes to the participating corporations, Kerry Logistics, Dubai Airport, CBBG, Wehbe Insurance, Danway, Core Emirates and today’s victors Mapei. I very much look forward to welcoming you back again next year.”

