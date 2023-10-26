Former captain Angelo Mathews marked his return to the Sri Lanka team with a wicket with just his third delivery in the World Cup clash against England on Thursday.

The veteran all-rounder, who was called up to replace the injured Matheesha Pathirana after initially being left out of the 15-man squad, is appearing in his fourth World Cup.

Mathews had Dawid Malan caught behind after the opener had made a brisk 28 with defending champions England on 45-1 at the time.

The 36-year-old Mathews is playing just his fifth one-day international in the last three years but Thursday represented his 222nd game overall in the format.

He has also played 106 Tests and 78 T20s.