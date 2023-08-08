The Middle East continues to attract some of the biggest names in football with Spanish great Andres Iniesta set to join UAE’s Pro League side Emirates Club on a one-year deal.

The former 39-year-old Barcelona star was expected to announce his retirement last month after departing from Japanese side Vissel Kobe, but instead he has turned his attentions to the UAE to join the Ras Al Khaimah club won the prestigious President’s Cup in 2009-1010.

Accompanied by his family, Iniesta arrived in Dubai on Monday to sign the new deal according to Fabrizio Romano, the renowned football transfer journalist. The contract has the option of being extended for a further year to 2025.

Previously it was reported that Iniesta would head to the US to join MLS side Inter Miami, the club that Argentine great Lionel Messi has joined.

Iniesta played club football in Europe for 22 years during which period he was a mainstay of the Barcelona teams that captured historic trebles in 2009 and 2015 in addition to 35 titles. Among them were nine La Ligas and four UEFA Champions League trophies.

Iniests, who also helped Spain win the 2010 World Cup; is arguably the most decorated Spanish football player in history.

The club was established in 1969, from a merger of three local football teams: Al Ittihad, Al Ahly and Al Shaab. They also won the UAE Super Cup in 2010.

