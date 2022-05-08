The aviation and hospitality sector in the Sultanate of Oman will go all out to receive fans of the World Cup 2022, which will be hosted by Qatar between November 31 and December 18.The efforts seem significant, as according to Fifa, 23.5 million World Cup tickets were requested in the latest round of sales for the tournament which starts in less than seven months from now. Applications from Argentina, Brazil, England, France, Mexico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United States topped the list.

Shaikh Aymen al Hosni, CEO of Oman Airports, recently said that any international fan holding a Fifa card to attend the Qatar 2022 World Cup can visit the Sultanate of Oman as it will be considered an entry visa to the Sultanate of Oman.

He said airlines will offer special prices for the fans of the World Cup as they will add capacity with daily flights between Muscat and Doha during matches. He reiterated that Oman Airports will continue to strive to be among the top 10 airports in the world, while the earlier target was to be among the 20 top airports.

The CEO said SalamAir will operate direct daily flights from next month to the Indian sub-continent from Suhar, which will include both day and night operations.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has promised it will be the best-ever World Cup and the global body is looking to the healthy ticket sales to back its case.

Oman Air also announced a plan for the travel and tourism sector in the Sultanate of Oman to benefit from the World Cup (Qatar 2022) in partnership with Omran, Oman Airports, and official authorities in the country, with facilities for fans coming to the World Cup at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. Apart from providing hotel facilities, it will offer an air bridge for the matches venues in Qatar. Speaking to the Observer, Saada Abdullah al Harthi, director of Business Development, Ministry of Heritage, and Tourism, told the Observer we will have roadshows and special packages in time for the World Cup. “With visa-free travel available for nationals of many countries, Oman will be an ideal tourist destination.”

