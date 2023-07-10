Ukraine's Elina Svitolina won an epic, politically charged Wimbledon duel with Belarus rival Victoria Azarenka on Sunday, describing it as the "second happiest moment" of her life after the birth of her daughter.

Svitolina came through 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (11/9) after two hours and 46 minutes of thrilling shotmaking on Court One to set-up a quarter-final clash with world number one Iga Swiatek.

As has become a common feature, Svitolina did not shake hands with Azarenka in protest over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Belarus is a key military ally of Moscow.

Azarenka, who held her hand up in the direction of Svitolina at the end of the match, left the court to the sound of boos from some fans.

"I think after giving birth to our daughter this is the second-happiest moment in my life," said Svitolina, who is married to French tennis star Gael Monfils.

"When I was down I heard you guys cheering for me and I almost wanted to cry."

Svitolina, a semi-finalist in 2019, was 4/7 down in the tiebreak and only three points from defeat.

However, she clawed her way back, saw one match point slip away at 9/8 before sealing victory with an ace.

"I was just trying to think about back home, the people watching and cheering for me. I know how much it will mean to them.

- 'Moment of happiness' -

"Any moment of happiness they can share means a lot. There are tough times in Ukraine and I am playing here in front of you guys.

"I cannot complain. I just try to win every point. Really, thank you so much."

Svitolina, 28, only returned to the tour in April after maternity leave.

She has now reached the last eight of successive majors after also making the quarter-finals of the French Open.

"When I started playing again I didn't think that I would be here. I didn't think on the grass I would play that good," she added.

"I'm just really enjoying the atmosphere, this chance. I'm really thankful for the chance to play here."

Svitolina and her fellow Ukraine players all refused to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian rivals at the recent French Open.

Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk were booed by the Paris crowd for their stance after losing to Belarusian world number two Aryna Sabalenka.

At the 2022 US Open, Kostyuk offered only a touch of racquets after being beaten by Azarenka.

On the court on Sunday, 76th-ranked Svitolina served up a love game to start the match but Azarenka then broke in the third and fifth games to pocket the first set.

The former world number one and two-time Australian Open champion broke again in the first game of the second set.

Svitolina pulled herself level for 2-2 but was then unable to convert four break points in the eighth game.

In a tense, big-hitting conclusion, Azarenka saved a set point but Svitolina pounced on the second to level the contest.

Svitolina raced to a 3-0 lead in the decider, helped by an Azarenka double fault in the second game.

Back came the Belarusian to break back in the fifth game as the match headed to its dramatic tiebreak conclusion.