RIYADH — Al-Hilal confirmed the signing of Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio on Wednesday.



Milinkovic-Savic has become the latest addition to Al-Hilal’s star-studded lineup that already includes Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, André Carrillo and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly.



The four-times Asian Champions League winners said Savic’s contract would run until 2026 without giving any financial details.



The player will join Al-Hilal’s pre-season camp in Austria after passing the medical tests.



The Daily Mail reported that the Saudi club would pay around £34 million for the Serbian midfielder.



Lazio President Claudio Lotito has been vocal about his eagerness to keep the 28-year-old but the player has angled for a move since January.



The move will no doubt send shockwaves through Italian football as Milinkovic-Savic has established himself as one of Serie A’s best midfielders.



The Saudi Pro league has become attractive to Europe-based players since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr last January.



League Champions Al-Ittihad signed Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, while Inter Milan’s Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has joined Al-Nassr.



Al-Hilal are the most decorated club in Saudi Arabia and Asia having won 66 trophies, and they hold the record for league and Asian Champions titles with 18 and four respectively.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).