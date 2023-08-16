RIYADH — Saudi sprinter and national athlete Yara Abul Jadayel has been qualified to participate in the 100-meter race in the World Athletics Championships, which is to be hosted by Budapest, the capital of Hungary, from August19 to 27. Reigning champions and Olympic gold medalists are among over 2000 athletes from 202 countries who will compete in the championship.



Hamdan Al-Bishi is the trainer of AbulJadayel. She continues her preparations for the Budapest event since last May, after her participation in the Arab Championship in Morocco, the Arab Games Algiers 2023, , and her current presence in a camp with the national team in Spain.



In a statement on its official account on the “X” platform, Saudi Arabian Athletics Federation wished her victory, saying: “Good luck, champion.”



AbulJadayel is participating for the first time at the level of the world championships. She has previously registered to participate in other tournaments such as the 15th Arab Sports Championship and reached the semi-finals with sixth place on the 200 meters, and the semi-finals of the 400 meters.



She also contributed to the women’s team that represented Saudi Arabia in the 2018 Asian Games, and at that time she broke her record for the 100-meter race. She bagged three gold medals in the Kingdom’s athletic championship.



It is noteworthy that AbulJadayel had registered herself as the athletics champion in the list of the Saudi national team participating in the West Asian Athletics Association Championships, which concluded last April in the Qatari capital Doha.



Women’s sports in Saudi Arabia are witnessing a boom, especially in recent times, as women’s participation in sports activities has increased. Women, whether they are beginners in sports or professional women in performing fitness exercises, seek to enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle. This high turnout is due to many factors, including increased awareness of the benefits of adopting a healthy lifestyle, increased opportunities to participate in various sporting activities, in addition to the presence of many influential and inspiring personalities in this field.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).