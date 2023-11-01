DOHA — Saudi Arabian football sensation Salem Al Dawsari clinched the prestigious AFC Player of the Year title at the AFC Annual Awards Doha 2022.



The 32-year-old received the coveted accolade during a glamorous ceremony held at the Al Mayassa Theatre of the Qatar National Convention Centre.



The achievement marks Al Dawsari as the 25th unique recipient since the award's inception in 1994, and notably, he is the sixth Saudi player and fifth from Al Hilal to secure this honor, setting records for both country and club.



Hailing from Wadi Al Dawasir in the Riyadh Province, Al Dawsari's journey began with the capital city club Al Hilal SFC, where he ascended through the ranks to become a pivotal figure for both the Saudi Arabian giants and the national team.



Expressing his joy at the accomplishment, Al Dawsari extended gratitude to the leadership in Saudi Arabia for their unwavering support of athletes and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.



He also thanked Al Hilal, the Saudi national team, and the fans, acknowledging the crucial role played by his parents and wife as his primary supporter.



Al Dawsari's stellar performance extended beyond the domestic arena, with a standout presence on the global stage at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.



In a Group C match against eventual champions Argentina, the mercurial forward delivered a sensational winning goal, etching his name in the annals of football history and securing a memorable upset for the Green Falcons.



The FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022 witnessed Al Dawsari's brilliance as he played a pivotal role in Al Hilal's historic journey to the final.



A remarkable individual display saw him score twice and provide an assist in their 3-2 semifinal victory over Brazil's Flamengo. This achievement marked Al Hilal as the first Saudi Arabian side to reach the competition's final.



On the domestic front, Al Dawsari contributed significantly to Al Hilal's triumphs in the 2021/22 Saudi Pro League and the 2022/23 King's Cup.



His exceptional performance, including four goals and three assists in eight matches, propelled Al Hilal to a record fifth AFC Champions League final, where they finished as runners-up in the 2022 edition.



Al Dawsari's remarkable campaign for both club and country solidifies his status as one of Asia's finest football talents.

