RIYADH — Renowned American champion and actor John Cena faced a defeat at the hands of professional wrestler Solo Sikoa, who emerged victorious in a highly anticipated bout, in a thrilling night of WWE matches in Riyadh on Saturday.



Despite the loss, Cena received a standing ovation, showcasing the respect and admiration from the spectators.



In another headline-grabbing match, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against LA Knight, solidifying his reign at the top of the wrestling world.



A focal point of the evening was the Crown Jewel Women's World Championship match on the X platform, where Rhea Ripley retained her title in a fierce five-way competition against Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez.



The women showcased various forms of competition, delivering an electrifying performance that captivated the large audience gathered in Riyadh.



The action-packed night commenced with Champion Sami Zayn defeating JD McDonagh, celebrating victory with the enthusiastic audience. In a surprising twist, Logan Paul secured a victory over Rey Mysterio, claiming the United States title.



Additionally, Iyo Sky successfully defended her WWE Women’s Championship against her fierce rival, Bianca Belair.



Amidst the intense battles featuring international wrestling talents, Saudi actor and comedian Ibrahim Al Hajjaj made a special appearance in the ring.



His comedic show, blending humor with scenes from the matches, added a lively atmosphere to the event, further fueling the enthusiasm of the spectators.



The fourth edition of Riyadh Season, themed "Big Time," continues to offer a plethora of entertainment options and experiences.



Attracting visitors from around the globe to the capital of Saudi Arabia during the winter months, Riyadh Season provides a platform for thousands of concerts, exhibitions, and unique entertainment events.



Notable celebrities and prominent international brands contribute to the grandeur of this occasion, making it a must-attend for fans and enthusiasts alike.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).