ST. PETERSBURG, FL — The Saudi capital Riyadh is set to host the WTA Finals for three consecutive years, from 2024 through 2026.



This announcement was made following the agreement between the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the Saudi Tennis Federation. The event, scheduled for November 2-9, 2024, will feature the season's top 8 singles players and doubles teams in the race to the WTA Finals.



Riyadh was chosen after a meticulous evaluation process, considering various global bids and engaging with players. Key selection criteria included the capacity to host a world-class event, support for significant prize money growth, and a strong commitment to the long-term development of the WTA Finals and tennis as a sport.



This partnership promises a record-breaking prize money of $15.25 million for the 2024 WTA Finals, with expected increases in the following years. Additionally, it will foster broader investments in the future development of women's tennis, focusing on marketing, digital advancements, and fan engagement to expand the global fanbase for women's tennis.



Saudi Arabia's selection as the host country underscores the WTA's over 20-year presence in the Middle East and coincides with a period of rapid sports growth in the Kingdom. Since 2015, overall sports participation levels have more than tripled, and the number of sporting federations has seen a threefold increase, with the Saudi Tennis Federation being a prime example of this growth.



At the grassroots level, tennis is flourishing in Saudi Arabia, with the number of clubs doubling in the last five years and an equal number of girls and boys participating in the sport at schools. In 2023, approximately 30,000 school children took their first tennis steps, with plans to introduce the game to nearly 60,000 more in 2024.



In conjunction with hosting the WTA Finals in Riyadh, the WTA and the Saudi Tennis Federation will develop multi-year initiatives to further drive progress in the sport, particularly aiming to inspire more young people to take up tennis.



Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO, expressed enthusiasm for this new venture as a positive step for the growth of women’s tennis. Arij Mutabagani, President of the Saudi Tennis Federation and the first elected female president of any Saudi Arabian sports federation, emphasized the significance of hosting the WTA Finals for the future of tennis and sports growth in Saudi Arabia, particularly among young girls.

