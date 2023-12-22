AlUla: The world’s first modern polo tournament set in a one-of-a-kind desert environment, Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, will be returning to AlUla with a fabulous third edition at the Equestrian Village January17 to 20.



Held in partnership with the Saudi Polo Federation (SPF) and taking place during the flagship festival of Winter at Tantora, this year’s Richard Mille Desert Polo will be bigger and better than ever.



Some of the sport’s best players and biggest names are making their way to AlUla for a tournament unlike any other, including Argentinian player Adolfo Cambiaso, widely considered as the greatest polo player of all-time, and his teammates from La Dolfina, one of the world’s best and most iconic polo teams.



Adolfo's son, Poroto Cambiaso, willparticipate in the distinctive tournament, following in his father's footsteps and carrying on his legacy. The Cambiaso legends will be joined by Pablo MacDonough, Richard Mille's ambassador.



Featuring impeccable equestrianism, incredible skill, and high-speed action of the highest caliber, the 2024 edition sees eight teams face off in a series of adrenaline-packed matches over four days, set against the stunning backdrop of AlUla’s breathtaking canyons.



With each team boasting a line-up of one professional player alongside an international patron and another dignitary, formidable opposition and world-class competition stand between the eventual winners and their prize: the prestigious Desert Polo trophy.



“We’re thrilled to be welcoming back Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo for a third successive year, and tickets are officially on sale as of today,” said Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) Vice President of Destination Management and Marketing Rami AlMoallim. “Since its inception in 2020, audiences young and old from near and far have turned out in strong numbers for the world’s first desert-based polo tournament – and this year we’re expecting record numbers. It’s going to be an incredible sporting spectacle that emulates the success of its predecessors. This is why it’s so exciting looking ahead to the event.”



Richard Mille EMEA chief executive Peter Harrison said, “Richard Mille’s commitment to supporting the development of polo in Saudi Arabia remains a crucial pillar within the brands presence in the region. The 2024 Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo tournament is certain to be nothing short of remarkable as we will have the chance to witness some of the best polo players in the world in action as they compete against the magnificent backdrop of the AlUla terrain. It is an exciting moment for the global polo community. I’m looking forward to watching the games and seeing who will win the second Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo Trophy.”



Since its debut, Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo has morphed into a flagship event in the global equestrian calendar, as well as a mainstay in Saudi Arabia’s sporting calendar. The two editions in 2020 and 2022 welcomed royalty, dignitaries, and invited patrons alongside the best players and teams internationally, including La Dolfina.



While consolidating AlUla’s status as an international polo destination, the tournament has become a key component of the RCU’s equestrian commitment to reinforce Saudi Arabia’s long-held historic ties to horsemanship heritage, culture, and the arts.



“Polo is one of the oldest sports in history and known all around the world as the ‘Sport of Kings’,” AlMoallim added. “Its influence, impact, and popularity have withstood the test of time over many centuries, including here in Saudi Arabia. Our desert polo tournament is all about celebrating this legacy while commemorating the Kingdom’s enduring relationship with the sport and all that comes with it. This is one of the underlying factors behind the event’s evolution in such a short space of time.”



Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo is once again set to welcome celebrity audiences and avid fans from across the region and around the world, as well as professional female players for the first time.



With luxury hospitality, live entertainment, and much more alongside an incredible atmosphere and professional polo of the highest order, Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo is a “must attend” event offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience.



For more information and to book tickets, kindly visit experiencealula.com