Real Madrid regained their spot at the top of the La Liga table after their precious 1-0 victory over its host Getafe today in the eighth round of the competition, which also witnessed the victory of Atletico Madrid over Girona 2-1, and Almeria over Rayo Vallecano 3-1, and Sevilla tied with Athletic Bilbao 1-1.

In England, Manchester City continued their strong start in defending their English Premier League title with a 4-0 victory over Southampton today in the tenth round of the competition. The same round also saw Chelsea beat Wolverhampton 3-0, Newcastle beat Brentford 5-1, Tottenham beat Brighton 1-0, and Bournemouth beat Leicester City 2-1.

Meanwhile, in Italy, AC Milan achieved an important victory in their journey to defend their Serie A title by beating Juventus 2-0 today as part of the activities of the ninth round of the competition, which also saw Inter Milan beat its host Sassuolo 2-1.

The German Bundesliga had its share of entertainment as Borussia Dortmund snatched a difficult and late 2-2 draw from traditional rival Bayern Munich today in the ninth round of the competition. Bayer Leverkusen beat Schalke 4-0 on Xabi Alonso Managerial debut, and Bochum beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0, while Mainz tied with Leipzig 1- 1, and Augsburg with Wolfsburg 1-1.