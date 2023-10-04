Doha, Qatar: It's race week in Lusail as the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix kicks off this weekend.

For seamless travel to the newly-remodelled Lusail International Circuit, Mowasalat announced that it will be operating a dedicated bus service during the event.

A bus service from Lusail Metro Station will journey to and from the racetrack.

On Friday and Saturday, October 6-7, the bus shuttle will start at 2pm and will run until 1:30 am. The last bus going to the metro will leave the track at 1:30 am.

Meanwhile, for the Sunday race, October 8, the bus shuttle service will start at 2pm and will run until 2:30 am. The last bus to the metro will leave the track at 2:30 am.

