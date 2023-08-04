Qatar’s Al Sadd club will meet Iraq’s Al Shorta in the quarter-finals of King Salman Club Cup 2023 on Saturday at 6pm at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

Al Shorta set up the clash being the runner-up of Group A after they lost 1-2 to Ittihad of Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match.

Earlier, Al Shorta had defeated Tunisia’s Sfaxien 1-0 in their opener but played out a goalless draw with Esperance, also of Tunisia.

Al Sadd had qualified for the lasteight stage by topping Group B with 7 points (with two victories and one draw). The Wolves drew goalless with Morocco’s Wydad in their opener and beat Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia 3-2, and Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya 1-0.

Al Hilal too progressed from the group with four points, while Wydad and Al Ahli both ended up with two points.

Al Sadd have been improving from one game to another in terms of performance and results, and will certainly strive for the best against Al Shorta as they seek to finish the tournament on a triumphant note.

Al Shorta are fierce competitors and have many standout players, who were part of the Iraq team that won the last edition of Gulf Cup held in Iraq last January.

After Al Sadd’s win over Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli, their coach Bruno Miguel praised his team’s show, saying,

“We have been delivering good performances since the start of the tournament and improving from one match to another. We have won two matches and drawn one, and today we came out with a clean sheet. All of this indicates the team’s progress.”

The Al Sadd coach pointed out that their goal is always to achieve victory, stating, “Our goal is always to win every match, and now we have deservedly topped the group. This is what we have been working on during the preparation for this championship.”

Al Sadd’s Qatar international Mohammed Waad, said, “We delivered a strong performance against a well-organized and challenging team, and ultimately, we achieved our goal of securing victory and advancing to the second round.”

He added, “The next match will be tough, but we are taking the tournament step by step, aiming to sustain our winning streak and continue competing and progressing in the championship.”

Al Sadd defender and international Boualem Khoukhi said,“We are delighted with the qualification, but we need to prepare for the next match because it will be more challenging. We hope to continue our victories and advance further in the tournament.”

