Social media
Home page>LIFE>Sports>Qatar seeks to host Arab...
FOOTBALL

Qatar seeks to host Arab Cup in 2025

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani, the Minister of Sports and Youth, said Wednesday Qatar has expressed interest in hosting the Arab Cup in December 2025

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
February 15, 2024
QATARFOOTBALL
PHOTO
HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani, the Minister of Sports and Youth, said Wednesday Qatar has expressed interest in hosting the Arab Cup in December 2025.
The inaugural edition of the football tournament was held in Qatar in 2021, a year before the country hosted the first-ever FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world. In an interview to beIN Sports, Sheikh Hamad said: “We seek to host a new edition of the Arab Cup in December 2025 under the umbrella of the FIFA and Arab Federation. Qatar has announced its desire to host the tournament.”
Sheikh Hamad also said Kuwait will host the 26th edition of the Gulf Cup in December 2024.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Qatar Open

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Qatar Open
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Qatar Open
CRICKET

Rohit Sharma to lead India in 2024 T20 World Cup: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Rohit Sharma to lead India in 2024 T20 World Cup: BCCI secretary Jay Shah
Rohit Sharma to lead India in 2024 T20 World Cup: BCCI secretary Jay Shah
CRICKET

Rohit to captain India at T20 World Cup

Rohit to captain India at T20 World Cup
Rohit to captain India at T20 World Cup
CRICKET

India win toss, bat against England in Stokes' 100th Test

India win toss, bat against England in Stokes' 100th Test
India win toss, bat against England in Stokes' 100th Test
CRICKET

South Africa extend lead past 200 as Bedingham eyes maiden century

South Africa extend lead past 200 as Bedingham eyes maiden century
South Africa extend lead past 200 as Bedingham eyes maiden century
FOOTBALL

Riyadh Season set to host Egypt Cup final between Al-Ahly and Zamalek

Riyadh Season set to host Egypt Cup final between Al-Ahly and Zamalek
Riyadh Season set to host Egypt Cup final between Al-Ahly and Zamalek
SPORTS

A stadium in 25 days: A world record for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024

A stadium in 25 days: A world record for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024
A stadium in 25 days: A world record for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024
TENNIS

Osaka gets walkover as Zheng falls to Fernandez at Qatar Open

Osaka gets walkover as Zheng falls to Fernandez at Qatar Open
Osaka gets walkover as Zheng falls to Fernandez at Qatar Open
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

UAE telecom e&’s 2023 profit rises to $2.8bln

2.

Abu Dhabi’s Masdar eyes stake in US assets of Spanish energy giant Iberdola

3.

Shuaa Capital’s 2023 net loss widens to $236mln

4.

UAE’s Titan Lithium to build $1.4bln lithium processing plant in KEZAD

5.

Lucid Motors to start full car production in Saudi Arabia

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Afif nets penalty hat-trick as Qatar beat Jordan to retain Asian Cup crown

2

Drama-filled Asian Cup fuels 2026 World Cup hopes

3

Qatar captain says reaching Asian Cup final proved critics wrong

4

Jordan will play with 'one heart, one soul' in Asian Cup final

5

Asian Cup braces for one last surprise as Qatar face Jordan in final

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

Interview: Aster DM Healthcare Chairman talks listing GCC business, India investments and future growth

Interview: Aster DM Healthcare Chairman talks listing GCC business, India investments and future growth
Interview: Aster DM Healthcare Chairman talks listing GCC business, India investments and future growth

LATEST VIDEO

TRANSPORT

VIDEO: How Dubai is bidding on smart transport to become a futuristic city

VIDEO: How Dubai is bidding on smart transport to become a futuristic city
VIDEO: How Dubai is bidding on smart transport to become a futuristic city

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

IPO

Saudi Arabia’s Modern Mills sets IPO offer price, could raise up to $314mln

Saudi Arabia’s Modern Mills sets IPO offer price, could raise up to $314mln
Saudi Arabia’s Modern Mills sets IPO offer price, could raise up to $314mln
REAL ESTATE

RERA sets deadline for Dubai real estate firms to update listings

UAE

Most Dubai firms expect higher sales, plan market expansion: survey

EQUITIES

UAE F&B giant Agthia’s 2023 net profit rises to $81.5mln

LATEST NEWS
1

Prioritising AI in government work is extremely necessary: Director of IBM Research

2

Private US moon lander launched half century after last Apollo lunar mission

3

India's Reliance in talks to buy Tata Play stake from Disney - Business Standard

4

Iran will reciprocate if its ships are seized, official says

5

Saudi inflation rate rises to 1.6% in January

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds