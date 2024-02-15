Qatar seeks to host Arab Cup in 2025

HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani, the Minister of Sports and Youth, said Wednesday Qatar has expressed interest in hosting the Arab Cup in December 2025.The inaugural edition of the football tournament was held in Qatar in 2021, a year before the country hosted the first-ever FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world. In an interview to beIN Sports, Sheikh Hamad said: “We seek to host a new edition of the Arab Cup in December 2025 under the umbrella of the FIFA and Arab Federation. Qatar has announced its desire to host the tournament.”Sheikh Hamad also said Kuwait will host the 26th edition of the Gulf Cup in December 2024.