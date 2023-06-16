Doha, Qatar: Qatar's final roster for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023 has been named ahead of the marquee youth tournament which kicks off today.

Qatar, who were drawn in group B alongside South Korea, Iran and Afghanistan, have included Anas Al Raji, Ziad Mohammed Ismaiel Al Ahrak, and Rayan Al Ali (Al Gharafa) Jalal Amir, Abdulaziz Al Jaafri, Awab Mirghani, Tahseen Mohammed, Dakheel Al Hamad and Mohammed Al Seddiq (Al Duhail) Ahmed Al Mughni, Abdullah Al Otaibi, Bassam Adel, Khalid Al Shuaibi, Yazan Emad and Aws Adil (Al Sadd) Abdulrahman Awan (Al Wakrah) Ali Mohammed, Yousif Ziad and Nasser Adil (Al Ahli) Salim Reda and Mohammed Al Sulaiti (Al Arabi) and Ethan Soccoro (Al Rayyan) in their final squad.

Qatar’s first match will pit them against south Korea tomorrow. Qatar will next take on Iran on the June 19, before wrapping up the group stage against Afghanistan three days later.

Thailand will play host to the AFC U17 Asian Cup for the fourth time (tied with Qatar), with the majority of the matches (26) taking place across three stadiums in Bangkok. The remaining five games take place in Chonburi.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

The Peninsula Newspaper