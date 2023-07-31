Qatar claimed the GCC U-16 Basketball Championship title in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after winning all their matches. Qatar beat Saudi Arabia 89-73 on Sunday to win the title. With the victory Qatar secured its place in the FIBA U-16 Asian Championships. Saudi Arabia won the silver medal while Bahrain won the bronze.

President of the Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) Mohamed Saad Al Mughisib, QBF Secretary-General Saadoun Al Kuwari and president of the Saudi Basketball Federation Dr. Ghassan bin Yousef Tashkandi crowned the winners.

