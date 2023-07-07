Alamgir Tareen, the owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans, was found dead at his home in Lahore on Thursday morning. The Sultans franchise — which was bought by Tareen in 2018 — has shared a note on Twitter.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr Tareen's family. We request you all to kindly respect his family's privacy. May his soul rest in eternal peace," tweeted Multan Sultans.

A police official told Dawn.com that Alamgir had allegedly shot himself. According to the report, the weapon was in police custody, and Alamgir's Gulberg residence has been cordoned off. The Express Tribune reported that the police found a handwritten note.

Who was Alamgir Tareen?

According to the Multan Sultans website, Tareen has a bachelor's from the University of California at Berkeley and a master's degree from Yale.

One of the leading businessmen in Pakistan, Tareen was the Managing Director of Shamim and Company, which is the official bottler and franchise of PepsiCo in south Punjab. His company also operates one of the largest water purification plants in Pakistan.

Alamgir Tareen's brother Jahangir Khan Tareen is the chief of the political outfit Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.

Tributes pour in

Reigning PSL champions, Lahore Qalandars expressed grief over Alamgir Tareen's death. "Lahore Qalandars management is shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Mr Alamgir Tareen. This loss leaves a significant void within the cricket community. We offer our heartfelt support to his family and Multan Sultans to navigate this challenging time. May the departed soul rest in peace, and may their loved ones find strength and solace in the memories shared and the legacy left behind," read the statement.

Ali Naqvi, owner of the PSL team Islamabad United, expressed sadness over Tareen's death. He wrote on Twitter, "Shocked at the news of Alamgir's demise. He was one of the finest gentlemen I had come across. He was always full of life and was a very refined person. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tareen family and also with MultanSultan/PSL fraternity. May God bless his soul."

