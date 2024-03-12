Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos will remain out of action until the international break, the French champions announced on Tuesday.

The Brazilian defender will miss Wednesday's French Cup quarter-final against Nice and Sunday's Ligue 1 visit to Montpellier.

"He will be unavailable until the international break, which begins next week," the club said in a medical statement.

Marquinhos suffered a calf injury against Nantes on February 17 which subsequently caused him to miss the Champions League last 16 second leg against Real Sociedad.

"There's nothing very worrying or serious. He could have played against Real Sociedad, but as long as he's not 100 percent, there's no need to take any risks," added PSG coach Luis Enrique in a press conference on Tuesday.

Marco Asensio, however, is "continuing to work on his recovery from a right hamstring injury" and will play again against Nice along with defenders Presnel Kimpembe and Milan Skriniar.