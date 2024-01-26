It was set to be new beginnings for Shoaib Malik after the former Pakistan captain got married for a third time last week. And while he may be enjoying marital bliss after his wedding to actress Sana Javed, things are not as rosy for the 41-year-old on the cricket field, if reports are to be believed.

Malik's contract with Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League has been terminated over match-fixing allegations, media reports said.

Malik, who became the first Asian player to reach 13,000 T20 runs earlier in the competition, bowled three consecutive no-balls, which raised the suspicion of possible match-fixing.

Malik, who was married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, left midway through the tournament, reports said.

