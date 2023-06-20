Pakistan will return to Sri Lanka to play two Tests next month as part of the next ICC World Championship, officials said Tuesday.

The Pakistan team is due in Colombo on July 9 and will play their first Test in Galle from July 16. The second Test will be played in Colombo from July 24, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a brief statement.

The hosts drew their two-match Test series against Pakistan in July last year.

Sri Lanka last visited Pakistan for two Tests in December 2019, drawing one and losing the other by 263 runs.