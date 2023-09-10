Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl against India in a blockbuster Super Four clash in the Asia Cup on Sunday.

The threat of rain looms large over the 50-over contest, a prelude to their big clash in the upcoming World Cup in India, but sunny weather greeted the two captains in the middle at the R. Premadasa Stadium in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo.

Organisers have slipped in a last-minute reserve day for the match -- the only game to get the advantage in the Super Fours -- after the previous group meeting between the two teams was washed out due to rain in Pallekele.

Pakistan named an unchanged team from their win over Bangladesh in the Super Four opener in Lahore.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah returns to the Indian XI after he missed the team's previous match to be home for the birth of his first child.

India skipper Rohit Sharma named two changes for the match, with one forced after Shreyas Iyer suffered a back spasm, with fit-again KL Rahul getting his place.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)