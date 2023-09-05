European champions Manchester City will face either Mexico's Club Leon or Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds in the Club World Cup semi-finals in December after Tuesday's draw.

The UEFA Champions League winners and Copa Libertadores winners enter the competition at the semi-final stage.

This year's edition is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and also features African champions Al-Ahly of Egypt, Oceania champions Auckland City and home team Al-Ittihad.

The final of the Copa Libertadores is to be held on November 4.

Draw

First round: Al-Ittihad (KSA) v Auckland City (NZL), December 12

Quarter-finals: Al-Ahly (EGY) v Al-Ittihad/Auckland City; Club Leon (MEX) v Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN), both December 15

Semi-finals: Copa Libertadores winners v Al-Ahly/Al-Ittihad/Auckland City, December 18; Manchester City (ENG) v Club Leon/Urawa Red Diamonds, December 19