The DP World Tour has announced a new 10-year agreement with Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, that will see the venue remain as host venue of the season ending DP World Tour Championship until 2031.

Jumeirah Golf Estates, managed by wasl Asset Management Group, is a world-class residential golf destination with two internationally acclaimed championship golf courses, Earth and Fire, operated by Dubai Golf, a subsidiary of wasl.

The DP World Tour Championship, the fifth and final Rolex Series event of the season, has been played on the Earth Course since 2009 and has been the setting for several of the most iconic moments in DP World Tour history with star names such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick and Collin Morikawa securing victory at the venue. Measuring 7,706 yards from the tournament tees, the Earth course has a course record of 62 – shot by Justin Rose in 2012.

At Jumeirah Golf Estates on Sunday, Rory McIlroy claimed the top spot in the DP World Tour’s season long ranking for the fourth time in his career and became only the second player to finish top of the season long rankings on both the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR in the same year.

Speaking about the extended agreement Guy Kinnings, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Commercial Officer of the DP World Tour, said: “We have always had extremely positive feedback from players and spectators about the facilities at Jumeirah Golf Estates and the 18th hole on the Earth Course, an intimidating par five surrounded by water, has become an iconic backdrop for our season finale.

“This new long-term deal allows us to plan ahead and make sure that future editions of the DP World Tour Championship continue to set new standards in fan engagement. The Tour’s links to the Emirate of Dubai date back to 1989, and this announcement further solidifies a relationship that continues to place Dubai as a central destination in the sporting calendar each year.”

Mustafa Al Hashimi, Chief Hospitality Officer, wasl Hospitality & Leisure, commented: “Dubai Golf is delighted to extend its long-term partnership with the DP World Tour at Jumeirah Golf Estates through to 2031. Golf is a loved sport in the emirate, and Dubai has become renowned for hosting world-class events, including the season-ending DP World Tour Championship taking place on the iconic Earth course.”

