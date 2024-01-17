RIYADH — Advisor Turki Al Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), has announced the much-anticipated 'Knockout Chaos' boxing event, featuring former unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua against MMA superstar and heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou.



The event, scheduled for Friday, March 8, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, is part of the Riyadh Season and promises to be a highlight in the world of boxing.



The event is being delivered by The General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions, Goldstar Promotions, and GIMIK Fight Promotions.



Joshua, who regained his position in the elite heavyweight rankings after defeating Otto Wallin in December 2023, is set to take on Ngannou, who transitioned to boxing after a successful career in the UFC.



Ngannou made an impressive boxing debut in October 2023 against Tyson Fury, capturing the admiration of boxing fans worldwide.



Al Sheikh emphasized the significance of 'Knockout Chaos' in Riyadh Season, noting it as a key event that will bring together international champions from a globally popular sport.



Joshua expressed his readiness and gratitude towards Saudi Arabia for their support of boxing.



Ngannou, preparing for his second professional boxing match, is determined to continue defying expectations and has warned Joshua to brace for a unique challenge.



Promoter Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn highlighted the event's monumental significance in the sport of boxing, with Hearn describing the upcoming bout as one of the biggest in the sport.



The event will also feature an impressive undercard, including a heavyweight clash between Chinese giant Zhilei Zhang and former world champion Joseph Parker, and WBC world champion Rey Vargas defending his title against Liverpool's Nick Ball.



The card will also feature a lightweight Battle of Britain, with IBF European champion Mark Chamberlain facing European Champion Gavin Gwynne.



Also showcasing their talents will be Australian heavyweight hopeful Justice Huni and cruiserweight prospect Roman Fury, along with British super welterweight Jack McGann and local Saudi Arabian super lightweight Ziyad Almaayouf.



This star-studded event, bringing together top fighters from various parts of the world, is expected to be a landmark in combat sports history.



With a lineup that combines established champions and rising stars, 'Knockout Chaos' promises to deliver a night of unforgettable action and drama in the world of boxing.

