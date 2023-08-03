Japan head coach Jamie Joseph on Thursday urged his players to cut out "small mental lapses" when they face Fiji in their final home game before the Rugby World Cup.

Joseph made four changes to the team that beat Tonga 21-16 last week as Japan look for a successful send-off against the in-form Fijians in Tokyo on Saturday.

Joseph said his team "came back to some of our best rugby" against Tonga after losing 24-22 to Samoa the previous week.

But the New Zealand-born coach warned his players to stay switched on against Fiji, who are coming into the game on the back of four straight wins.

"I feel that every week we're getting a little bit better -- we've just got to get rid of these small mental lapses that are putting ourselves under pressure," said Joseph.

"We've got a very experienced group of players who are taking responsibility for that and we're looking forward to watching them play on the weekend."

Joseph brought 2019 World Cup veteran forwards Pieter Labuschagne and James Moore into the starting line-up to replace Ben Gunter and the injured Uwe Helu.

Rikiya Matsuda comes in at fly-half in place of Seungsin Lee, and Kotaro Matsushima takes over from Ryohei Yamanaka at full-back.

Former captain Michael Leitch is still suspended after being sent off late in the first half against Samoa.

Fiji beat Samoa 33-19 last week, seven days after taking down Tonga 36-20.

Joseph said his team were "in really good shape" physically and ready to deal with the steamy summer heat in Tokyo.

"The conditions in Japan are very hot but in terms of what we want to play at the World Cup, we're trying to build on that," he said.

"We're looking forward to a really tough match against an in-form Fijian side."

Japan have been drawn in Pool D with England, Argentina, Samoa and Chile at the World Cup in France, which kicks off on September 8.

Fiji are in Pool C with Wales, Australia, Georgia and Portugal.

Japan (15-1):

Kotaro Matsushima; Semisi Masirewa, Dylan Riley, Tomoki Osada, Jone Naikabula; Rikiya Matsuda, Naoto Saito; Kazuki Himeno, Pieter Labuschagne, Jack Cornelsen; Amato Fakatava, James Moore; Asaeli Ai Valu, Atsushi Sakate, Keita Inagaki

Replacements: Shota Horie, Craig Millar, Jiwon Gu, Kanji Shimokawa, Ben Gunter, Yutaka Nagare, Seungsin Lee, Ryoto Nakamura

Coach: Jamie Joseph (NZL)

Fiji (15-1):

Sireli Maqala; Jiuta Wainiqolo, Waisea Nayacalevu, Vilimoni Botitu, Selesitino Ravutaumada; Ben Volavola, Simione Kuruvoli; Meli Derenalagi, Kitione Kamikamica, Lekima Tagitagivalu; Temo Mayanavanua, Albert Tuisue; Luke Tagi, Sam Matavesi, Eroni Mawi

Replacements: Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Joseva Tamani, Frank Lomani, Teti Tela, Ilaisa Droasese

Coach: Simon Raiwalui (FIJ)