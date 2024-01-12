RIYADH — Real Madrid's striker Joselu credits the passionate Riyadh fans for their role in the team's path to the Spanish Super Cup 2024 final. After a thrilling semi-final victory over Atletico Madrid at the packed Al Awwal Park, Joselu praised the team's supporters for creating a home-like atmosphere that can be a driving force for Los Blancos in Sunday's final.



In the semi-final, Real Madrid, led by Carlo Ancelotti, staged a remarkable comeback to win 5-3. Joselu, entering as a substitute, played a pivotal role, pressuring Atletico's Stefan Savic into an own goal that was crucial in securing their place in the final. The striker celebrated the goal with a knee slide in front of the enthusiastic crowd, highlighting the importance of their support.



Joselu remarked on the significance of the fans' presence, noting that the majority were Real Madrid supporters, which added to the team's confidence. He emphasized the club's commitment to winning the title for their fans and the team.



The Spanish striker humorously claimed the critical goal for himself, though it was officially credited to Savic. He described his intention to score and the excellent pass he received, underscoring his desire to contribute to the team's success in any way possible.



Looking ahead to Sunday's final, Joselu expressed his readiness to face either Barcelona or CA Osasuna, confident in his ability to score against both. He emphasized the importance of rest and preparation to ensure Real Madrid performs at their best in the final.

