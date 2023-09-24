DAMMAM — Former English international striker Jesse Lingard will train with Al-Ettifaq Club for a month, as announced by the Saudi Arabian football league’s fourth-placed team in a statement released on Friday.

The Eastern club stated: “The management of Al-Ettifaq Club, under the leadership of Samer Al-Mashal, has agreed to the recommendation of the football committee to accept the request of English player Jesse Lingard to join the first-team football training sessions of Al-Ettifaq Club for a month.”

The club added: “The choice of Lingard to join Al-Ettifaq is based on his history and experience, in addition to the star power of the team’s players and the professionalism of the club’s administrative and coaching staff.”

Lingard, 30 years old, is a free agent after his contract with Nottingham Forest expired in July of the previous year. He previously played for Manchester United from 2011 to 2022 and represented the England national team in 32 matches.

Lingard had been training with his former club, West Ham, after his contract with Forest ended following a disappointing performance, during which he failed to score or provide any crucial assists in 17 English league matches.

Lingard will join his compatriot, manager Steven Gerrard, and international midfielder Jordan Henderson at Al-Ettifaq.

