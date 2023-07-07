JEDDAH — Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be returning to Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the 4th year in a row. The race will take place on March 7-9, 2024.



The 2024 race will see changes to its previous weekend format, with the Grand Prix taking place on Saturday night to avoid a potential clash with the start of the holy month of Ramadan.



The Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC) welcomed the announcement, which was made during the provisional release of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar.



The Jeddah weekend race will once again be the second of the season when the championship will be wide open for all to play for under the lights on the shore of the magnificent Red Sea.



Commenting on the announcement, Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) and the Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC), said, “Everyone at SAMF and SMC is thrilled to welcome F1 back to Jeddah for the fourth edition of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix next March 7-9."



He pointed out that the Jeddah Corniche Circuit continues to prove itself to be one of the most exciting and challenging tracks on the F1 calendar, with Saudi Arabia's previous three races serving up consistently excellent, adrenaline-fuelled racing.



"Beyond the action on track, we are working hard to deliver another three days of non-stop entertainment for the whole family with some of the biggest names in music expected to return to our Main Stage once again," Prince Khalid said.



He added that the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is an event that caters to everyone and they can’t wait to welcome F1 teams, drivers, and fans back to Jeddah once more in 2024.



The Jeddah Corniche Circuit has quickly established itself as one of the most exhilarating tracks on the F1 calendar, making Formula 1’s highly anticipated return to Saudi Arabia on the weekend of March 7-9, 2024, one that F1 fans will be eagerly marking on their calendars.



Audiences will once more be able to watch the world’s greatest drivers take on the thrilling Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the fastest and longest street circuit in the world, as they go wheel to wheel at average speeds of up to 252km/h.



Last year’s visit of F1 to Jeddah proved to be another spectacular occasion, which saw Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez cross the finish line after 50 thrilling laps around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit to win In front of a bumper crowd of over 140,000 spectators. In doing so, he ensured that to date there has been a different winner in Jeddah every race. Will we see another new name added to the list next year?



The fun won’t stop on the racetrack as the F1 weekend in Jeddah will once again be delivering another incredible line-up of live music concerts by some of the biggest names in the world.

