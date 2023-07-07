Formula 1 Organising Committee today announced the initial calendar for 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship, which has been approved by the World Motor Sport Council.

The calendar features 24 races, beginning in Bahrain on the 2nd of March and finishing in Abu Dhabi on 8th December, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The fourth edition of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on 7th-9th March 2024.

Several changes have been made to the 2024 calendar, including the relocation of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to November, the Japan Grand Prix to April, and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to September. The Qatar Grand Prix has also been moved from October to December.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said that the changes to the calendar are part of the federation's efforts to make Formula 1 more environmentally sustainable and accessible to organisers and participating teams. He added that the summer break will be extended to three weeks in August, and drivers will get an additional three-week gap between September and October.

For his part, Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) and the Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC), noted that all eyes are set on Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which will host the 4th edition of Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The prince added that the Jeddah Corniche Circuit has always proved to be among the most challenging circuits on the Formula 1 calendar and has witnessed significant thrills and fierce competition during the previous three editions.



