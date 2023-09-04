Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah announced the birth of his first child on Monday, a day after he flew home from the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka to be with his wife.

Bumrah, 29, said his partner Sanjana Ganesan, a sports presenter, had given birth to a baby boy whom they have named Angad Jasprit Bumrah.

"Our little family has grown and our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine!" Bumrah said in a post on Instagram.

"We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it."

Bumrah missed the team's group match against cricketing minnows Nepal in Pallekele on Monday, a game which will decide the second team to make it to the Super Four stage, after Pakistan already qualified.

India's opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday was abandoned after just one innings due to rain, which is threatening to disrupt more games in the tournament.

The 50-over Asia Cup is being seen as a tune-up for Asian teams ahead of the ODI World Cup in India in October.

Bumrah, who has returned to the team after a long injury lay-off and made 16 with the bat in India's 266 all out, is expected to be back by the next match.