India took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match Twenty20 series against West Indies by winning the fourth T20 in Lauderhill by 59 runs on Saturday, thanks to a combined effort from the team.

Seamer Arshdeep Singh took 3-12, while Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi all picked up two wickets each as West Indies were bundled out for 132 in their chase of 192.

Captain Nicholas Pooran and middle-order batsman Rovman Powell top-scored for the hosts with 24 runs each, while five West Indies players were dismissed with single-digit scores.

Put in to bat after rain delayed the start, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant scored 44 from 31 deliveries and captain Rohit Sharma made 33 off 16 balls to guide the visitors to 191/5 in the first innings.

Earlier, India won the series opener by 68 runs and the third match by seven wickets, while West Indies won the second match by five wickets.

The final match of the series will be played on Sunday.

