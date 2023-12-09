The emerging talent from Asian cricket powerhouses India and Pakistan posted comfortable wins on the opening day of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai on Friday.

After dismissing Afghanistan for 173 in 50 overs, India chased down the target losing just three wickets in 37.3 overs

Arshin Kulkarni top scored with an unbeaten 70 for the winners, at the ICC Academy Oval 1

On the adjoining pitch, Pakistan needed just 26.2 overs to record a seven-wicket win over Nepal.

Saad Baig and Azan Awais both hit half-centuries after Mohammed Zeeshan cleaned up Nepal with a six-wicket haul while conceding just 19 runs.

Eight teams are participating in the tournament with the final scheduled for December 17 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The tournament is a lead-up to the Under-19 World Cup which iwill be held in South Africa in January with all four teams in action on Day 1 at the Asia Cup already having booked their tickets to the event.

Brief scores

India beat Afghanistan by seven wickets.

Afghanistan: 173 all out in 50 overs

India: 174 for three in 37.3 overs

Pakistan beat Nepal by 7 wickets.

Nepal: 152 all out in 47.2 overs

Pakistan: 153 for three in 26.2 overs

Remaining match schedule

December 9: Bangladesh vs UAE, ICC Academy Oval 1

Sri Lanka vs Japan, ICC Academy Oval 2

December 10: India vs Pakistan, ICC Academy Oval 1

Afghanistan vs Nepal, ICC Academy Oval 2

December 11: Sri Lanka vs UAE, ICC Academy Oval 1

Bangladesh vs Japan, ICC Academy Oval 2

December 12: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, ICC Academy Oval 1

India vs Nepal, ICC Academy Oval 2

December 13: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, ICC Academy Oval 1

UAE vs Japan, ICC Academy Oval 2

December 15: Semi-Final 1, ICC Academy Oval 1

Semi-Final 2, ICC Academy Oval 2

December 17: Final, Dubai International Stadium.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

