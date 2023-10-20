The fighters have weighed in and the time for talking is now over and the stage is set for Abu Dhabi to create combat sports history o Friday as it prepares to host the inaugural Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC 1).

A glittering groundbreaking mega-show the evet promises to change the face of jiu-jitsu and grappling in the UaE and and around the world forever.

The first of what organisers International Vision Sports Management (IVSM) plan to be a global tour will be held at Mubadala Arena as a build-up to Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, with 14 fights set to take place inside a custom-built octagon.

On Thursday night, inside the arena and in the shadow of the octagon, the tension proved palpable as the 28 fighters stepped onto the scales to make their respective weights and face-off in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

With fans eagerly anticipating high-intensity matchups, the show – which starts at 8pm and will continue past midnight – has already sold out before the action kick starts.

All 14 fights on the card will proceed as planned after the fighters – including stars from Brazil, Italy, the US, Australia, Palestine, and UAE, among others – successfully made weight. Ben Henderson, who faces Neiman Gracie in the No-Gi Main Event, said he intends to leave the ring a winner by any means necessary.

“I’m feeling great and am so stoked for this,” said Henderson, a former UFC Lightweight Champion, who will take on Brazil’s Neiman Gracie, a two-time Pan-American champion, in the main event

“It’s the first time jiu-jitsu has been held in a cage on such a big scene, so I’m excited. The cage is going to make bigger difference than many people think because it’s going to extend the takedowns – we’re talking maybe a minute of a three minute fight.

“But I’m just going in much the same way I go into every fight: I’m going to win. I don’t know how it’ll go down, whether it’ll be a submission, a decision, or he walks in and slips on a banana peel – all I know is I’m going to leave that cage with my hand raised.”

Isaque Bahiense, who will face Brazilian compatriot Gustavo Batista in the Gi Main Event, said he can barely wait to get down to business:

“It’s one of the best cards of 2023 and with the different rules it makes it more interesting,” he said. “Always with Abu Dhabi, they know how to put on a show and – look at this place – they love jiu-jitsu. An event of this stature and designed to entertain is what we need. They’ve done their part; now it’s down to us to put on a show.”

ADXC 1 is set to reaffirm Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for top-tier combat sports with a memorable event for all those fortunate enough to be part of it.

ADXC 1 Fight card

Mubadala Arena, Abu Dhabi

October 20, 2023

Main Card

Neiman Gracie vs. Ben Henderson – No-gi Main event

Isaque Bahiense vs. Gustavo Batista – Gi Main Event

Marvin Vettori vs. Tarek Suleiman – No-gi Co-main Event

Roberto “Cyborg” Abreu vs. Anton Minenko – No-gi Co-main Event

Super Fights

Tayane Porfirio vs. Giovanna Jara – Gi Super Fight

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Islam Nader Reda – No-gi Super Fight

Fabricio Andrey vs. Marcio Andre – Gi Super Fight

Zayed Alkatheeri vs. Thalison Soares – Gi Super Fight

Marcin Held vs. Guram Kutateladze – No-gi Super Fight

Fellipe Andrew vs. Uanderson Ferreira – Gi Super Fight

Jonnatas Gracie vs. Natan Chueng – No-gi Super Fight

Nathalie Ribeiro vs. Luiza Monteiro – Gi Super Fight

“Big” Dan Manasoui vs. Antonio Assef – No-gi Super Fight

Sarah Galvão vs. Vitoria Gabriella – Gi Super Fight

