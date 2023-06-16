The on-field spat between Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was probably the lowest point of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). The incident took place during a league stage game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow on May 1. After the match came to an end, the former India skipper once again got involved in a heated exchange of words with Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir. Now, Naveen has opened up on the highly contentious matter. The Afghan fast bowler has claimed that the confrontation was started by Kohli. Naveen even spoke about the fines imposed on the cricketers involved in the on-field fight to strengthen his argument.

“He shouldn't have said all those things during the match and after it. I didn't start the fight. After the match, when we were shaking hands, Virat Kohli started the fight. When you will look at the fines, you will understand, who started the fight,” Naveen-ul-Haq told BBC Pashto.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were fined 100 per cent of the match fee after the incident. Naveen-ul-Haq was fined 50 per cent of his match fee. Later, IPL released a statement, saying that both Kohli and Gambhir admitted to having committed a Level 2 offence. The Level 2 offence comes under the Article 2.21 of the competition’s Code of Conduct. Article 2.21 is intended to cover all types of conduct that bring the game into disrepute.

Gautam Gambhir, too, recently shared his opinion on the vitriolic chapter. Recalling the ugly face-off, the World Cup-winning batter defended his decision to stand up for Naveen-ul-Haq. "I will say only this, I will endorse what I did for the person who was right in that instance. If I feel that Naveen-ul-Haq did nothing wrong, then it is my duty to stand with him. And I will do that till my last breath, even if it is for Naveen-ul-Haq or anyone,” Gambhir said in an interview with News18 India.

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli have had a turbulent past. The duo first clashed at an IPL 2013 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Following his dismissal, Kohli got into an argument with Gambhir, the then-captain of the Kolkata team. They were even seen pushing each other before being separated by other players involved in the game.

Coming back to IPL 2023, while Lucknow Super Giants managed to reach the playoffs; Royal Challengers Bangalore had to face a league-stage exit. Lucknow’s campaign came to an end after they were eliminated by Mumbai Indians by 81 runs in the Eliminator.

