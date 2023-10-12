Jockey Frankie Dettori has ditched plans to retire from horse racing, announcing on Thursday that he will continue his career in the United States

The Italian, who has ridden more than 3,300 winners, said in December that this season would be his last in the saddle.

But the charismatic 52-year-old will now move to California and expects to be based in Santa Anita from the start of next year.

He has his sights set on riding in the Kentucky Derby in May, but could also race in Saudi Arabia and Dubai.

"I've still got the fire inside me that I want to do it a little bit more," he told the BBC.

The three-time British flat racing champion jockey said his continued success this year, including winning the 2,000 Guineas, the Epsom Oaks and the Ebor, had convinced him to continue.

Dettori was born in Italy but is hugely popular in Britain, where he has competed for decades.

He expects to ride in Britain for the last time in the British Champions Day event at Ascot on October 21.

"I don't feel ready to let go yet. I'm going to spend some time in the USA and take it from there. I could be there three months or three years, I don't know," he said.

"It was a long, hard decision with myself and my wife. It's a big decision to move to another country."