Doha, Qatar: More than 150,000 tickets have been sold for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

Fans from across the continent rushed to pick up the entirety of the first batch of tickets released by the Local Organising Committee, with more tickets set to be released in the near future.

A total of 81,209 tickets were sold within the first 24-hours of tournament organizers announcing the launch of ticket sales on October 10, 2023.

Ticket sales from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and India led the way globally.

Twenty-four teams from across Asia will compete for the continent’s most prestigious football competition across nine stadiums in Qatar between January 12 and February 10, 2024. A total of 51 matches will be played within a period of one month. This will be the third time that Qatar hosts the competition, having successfully organized before in 1988 and 2011.

The opening match between hosts and defending champions Qatar and Lebanon will be played at the iconic Lusail Stadium, with a capacity of approximately 88,000 spectators. The venue, which hosted the Final match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, will also host the final match of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

Prices for group stage match tickets start at 25 QAR and can be purchased online through the official ticketing website. Spectators from outside Qatar can also purchase tickets from the same website. Hayya will not be a mandatory prerequisite to enter stadiums.

Spectators will be able to follow their favorite team through a variety of packages. All matches will have accessible seats available to ensure that disabled fans can enjoy a barrier-free experience. This includes wheelchair accessible seating as well as seats for people with limited mobility.

Qatar’s compact nature means that the farthest distance between any two stadiums is 75kms. This will enable fans to attend more than one match per day. Visiting fans will be able to stay in one venue throughout the tournament, as they make their way between stadiums using a modern road infrastructure and rail network.

All tickets for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 will be digital. They can be presented as mobile tickets from any mobile device. Fans will be able to download the tickets to their digital wallets, meaning that they don’t need Internet connectivity at the stadium. This creates both a seamless and paper free experience, reaffirming Qatar’s commitment to delivering a sustainable tournament. Fans wishing to resell their tickets will be able to do so through the tournament’s official ticket resale platform.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).