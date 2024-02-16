DUBAI - Hosts UAE kicked off the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Egypt in a first-ever all-Arab clash at the finals.

Waleed Beshr sent the home crowd into ecstasy midway through the first period as his rasping free-kick found a way under Ibrahim Hassan. Beshr almost turned provider soon after as Rashed Eid met his floated cross at the back post, but headed narrowly wide.

The hosts would double their advantage in second period, though. This time Ali Mohammed fired a free-kick towards goal which ricocheted its way over the Egypt stopper.

Egypt would get themselves back into the game with little under four minutes remaining. Moustafa Sasa lifted a corner in which was decisively headed home by Hossam Paulo. While Ahmed Beshr was later shown a red card, the African nation couldn't find a leveller.