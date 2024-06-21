England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field in a T20 World Cup Super Eights match in St. Lucia on Friday.

Both teams won their opening match of the second round and victory for either side in St. Lucia would see them take a giant stride towards the semi-finals.

Reigning champions England were unchanged from the team that defeated co-hosts West Indies by eight wickets in St. Lucia on Wednesday.

South Africa made one change from the side involved in a tense 18-run win over the United States, with paceman Ottneil Baartman replacing leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

This was the first match between the teams since South Africa thrashed then champions England by a colossal 229 runs in the 50-over World Cup in Mumbai in October -- one of six defeats in nine games for Buttler's men as they failed to reach the knockout stage in India.

Teams

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman, Anrich Nortje

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)