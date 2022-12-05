England bowled out Pakistan for 268 runs in Rawalpindi Monday to win the first Test by 74 runs.

Pakistan began the fifth and final day on 80-2 after being set a target of 343 for victory, but Ollie Robinson and James Anderson took four wickets apiece to dash the home team's hopes.

Spinner Jack Leach dismissed last-man-out Naseem Shah in fading light as the tailenders nearly held out for an improbable draw.

Anderson (4-36) and Robinson (4-50) were the chief wicket-takers for England, while Ben Stokes and Leach took one each.

The win gives England a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second Test starting in Multan on Friday.

Scores: England 657 and 264-7 dec; Pakistan 579 and 268.