Curtains came down on the World Judo Championships - Doha 2023 at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena on Sunday.

On the last day of competition, after the individual and mixed team events, Vizer Marius, the International Judo Federation (IJF) President, underlined the success of the event.

“The 2023 edition of the world championships is a great success. Qatar is one of the biggest sporting event organisers in the world.

“They proved it with several international competitions in the recent past and this time they proved it again with the World Judo Championships - Doha 2023.

“Qatar is a country of sport, culture and innovation, contributing to the prosperity of the world while promoting a global culture as well,” he said.

“These past days demonstrated that sport and judo, in particular, can represent a bridge between nations, a bridge made of unity, peace and friendship across the globe. We were happy to welcome all countries here without discrimination.

“I want, in the name of the International Judo Federation, to warmly thank the Qatari authorities, the national federation, the National Olympic Committee and all the organisers for a great event, that for sure will leave great memories behind for all participants,” the IJF president added.

President of Qatar Karate, Judo, and Taekwondo Federation Khalid bin Hamad Al Attiyah said that the organizational success of Doha Judo Worlds would enhance Qatar’s presence on the global judo map.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

