England captain Jos Buttler will miss their third T20 International against Pakistan for the birth of his third child, the team said ahead of Tuesday's match in Cardiff.

Buttler has returned home to be with his wife after leading England to a 23-run win at Edgbaston on Saturday, which gave them a 1-0 lead in the four-match series following the washout of the first game in Leeds.

"Jos Buttler is set to miss our third IT20 match vs Pakistan as his wife Louise is expecting the birth of their third child," England Cricket said in a statement.

All-rounder Moeen Ali will captain England in Buttler's absence. The team did not say whether Buttler would return in time to play in the final match of the series at The Oval on Thursday.

Holders England are set to leave for the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies on Friday. They face Australia, Scotland, Oman and Namibia in Group B.

