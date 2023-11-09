Fast bowler Trent Boult claimed three wickets as New Zealand ripped through half of Sri Lanka's batting on Thursday in their bid to earn a semi-final spot at the World Cup.

New Zealand elected to field first and the bowlers backed up the decision with regular wickets despite an attacking 51 by Kusal Perera in Bengaluru.

Sri Lanka were tottering at 74-5 in 10 overs after Lockie Ferguson sent back the left-handed Perera, who hit nine fours and two sixes in his 28-ball knock at a venue where rain is predicted in the evening.

Left-arm quick Boult stood out after the wickets of skipper Kusal Mendis (six), Sadeera Samarawickrama (one) and Charith Asalanka (eight), who was given not out but the Kiwis successfully reviewed the decision in their favour.

The Black Caps have lost four straight matches but remain slight favourites in the hunt for the remaining semi-final spot as they have a better run rate than rivals Pakistan and Afghanistan.