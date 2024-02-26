Ticket-holders to the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 are being invited to get an up-close look at the F1 teams and their cars on Wednesday during the hugely-popular annual Pit Lane Walk.

Taking place the night before the racing kicks off, the event will offer fans an opportunity to experience the restricted garage area where mechanics and engineers prepare the cars for track action and discuss the finer details with the drivers.

“Being one of the most popular attractions of the grand prix every year, thousands are expected to turn up and take part,” the BIC said in a statement.

“BIC therefore advises those wishing to attend to come early to maximise their time in the activity.”

Gates will open at 4pm and the Pit Lane Walk will start at 7pm and run until 8.30pm.

“Fans will be able to take pictures and, if lucky, spot one of their favourite F1 drivers in their garage working with their team members,” the statement added.

The Bahrain Grand Prix is the highly anticipated first race of a record 24 rounds in the 2024 FIA F1 World Championship.

It is being held under the theme of ‘20 Years of a Modern Classic’, as the circuit celebrates two decades of hosting some of the most memorable F1 races in recent motorsport history.

This year’s grand prix will also be the first-ever F1 Saturday night race in Sakhir, and it promises to be a record-breaking event, with tickets to BIC’s grandstands already completely sold out.

“Fans wishing to be a part of F1 history can still take advantage of two of BIC’s hospitality options – The Dome by F1 Experiences and The Champions Club,” the statement added.

“There is some availability in each, both of which offer exclusive experiences in an unmatched setting. The Dome by F1 Experiences and The Champions Club are specially-curated hospitality options created for the most passionate of F1 enthusiasts.”

Flashback: Crowds at last year’s event

Off the track, BIC has put together its biggest-ever entertainment programme for the whole family to enjoy, kicking off on Thursday.

These will be headlined by live performances by world-renowned music icons, including a Friday night concert by multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning artist Zedd, and a post-race, Saturday night concert by superstar DJ and producer Diplo.

The attractions also include roaming performers; carnival rides; kids’ shows featuring some of their favourite Nickelodeon characters such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer, Paw Patrol and Shimmer and Shine, an extreme circus, an F1 Fanzone with many activities offering a genuine F1 experience, and much more.

l For more information, visit bahraingp.com, call the BIC Hotline on +973-17450000, or visit the BIC stand at City Centre Bahrain or the Fan Village at Block 338 in Adliya.