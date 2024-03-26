Newly elected lawmaker Shakib Al Hasan was on Tuesday recalled to the Bangladesh squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka.

The former captain, an all-rounder, successfully stood for the ruling Awami League during general elections in January.

He has not played for Bangladesh since the end of the 50-over World Cup in November and his last Test was in April 2023, against Ireland.

On top of his parliamentary duties, Shakib has been playing in the 50-over Dhaka Premier League this month.

Shakib's inclusion by the Bangladesh Cricket Board followed a 328-run thrashing in the opening Test in Sylhet on Monday, with the hosts failing to post 200 runs in either innings.

Batsman Towhid Hridoy, 23, who has yet to make his five-day debut, made way for Shakib in the squad after being left out of the first Test playing side.

Uncapped Mushfik Hasan has been ruled out of the second and final Test because of an ankle injury and was replaced by fellow pacer Hasan Mahmud.

Bangladesh Test squad:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud.