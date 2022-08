Tickets for the Asia Cup to be staged in the UAE, will go on sale from Monday, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced on Saturday.

The Asia Cup, which was originally to be held in Sri Lanka, will be played from August 27 to September 11.

The blockbuster clash involving India and Pakistan will be played on August 28 in Dubai.

Tickets can be booked on platinumlist.net

