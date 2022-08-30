Riyadh: Algeria, Sudan, Yemen and Tunisia national teams have qualified for the semi-finals of the 4th Arab Juniors Championship 2022, currently ongoing in the Algerian city of Oran, it was reported here today.



In the first group, host Algeria won UAE three love while Sudan beat Palestine with the same result in the same group.



In the second group, Tunisia beat Oman 2 - 1, while Yemen and Libya drew one all.



Accordingly, Algeria topped the standing of the first group with full mark, followed by Sudan with six points while UAE and Palestine sharing the bottom of the group with one point each.



Accordingly, Yemen topped the group with five points, an aggregate shared with Tunisia who qualified as second according to fair play over Libya third who also shared them the same points, and pointless Oman last.