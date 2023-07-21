Al Sadd will be playing Raja Club Athletic of Morocco in a friendly match at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Friday at 6.30pm and fans are being provided free tickets, the Al Sadd club announced.

Fans desirous of attending the match will be able to get their free tickets at the entrance at the stadium, the club said.

Al Sadd, who will soon be competing in the King Salman Club Championship, have just returned from an overseas training camp at Seefeld in Austria and are eager to take on Raja Club Athletico in the friendly under their new Portuguese coach Bruno Miguel Pinheiro, who took over from Spaniard Juan Manuel Lillo ‘Juanma’ in Austria.

Ahead of the friendly on Friday, Al Sadd will also be unveiling and introducing their new signings of professional players for the new season to the fans.

On Thursday, Ali Farag, the technical supervisor of Al Sadd club, chaired a coordination meeting for the friendly wherein several points were discussed including the entry gates for fans, the organizers and the media, and the match tickets which will be delivered to the fans in front of the stadium free of charge.

The match with Raja Club Athletic will help Al Sadd prepare for the King Salman Club Championship which will be held in Saudi Arabia from July 27 to August 12 with the participation of 16 Arab teams.

Al Sadd have been drawn in Group B alongside Saudi Al Hilal, Moroccan Wydad and Libya’s Al Ahly Tripoli for the tournament.

