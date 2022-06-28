RIYADH — Al-Hilal stormed past Al-Faisaly 2-1 to lift the third Saudi Professional League (SPL), or MBS League, title in a row winning a fierce encounter held at King Fahd Stadium here on Monday evening.



Al-Hilal retained the SPL title in the 30th and final round of matches that brought about an exciting end to the league season. Al-Hilal, with this win, became the most successful team in SPL, holding as many as 18 titles in its history.



In the 29th and penultimate round of the matches held on Thursday, Al-Hilal, with ten players, defeated Al-Fateh 3-0. With this, Al-Hilal and Al Ittihad tied with 64 points each but Al-Hilal had an advantage in the direct confrontation, and all it needed was a victory to take the fifth SPL title in a span of six years.



With Monday’s final round of matches, Al-Hilal emerged tops with 67 points, while its rivals Al-Ittihad could log only 65 points following a goalless match with Al-Batin in Jeddah. The fact that they failed to strike true in the crucial match, gave Al-Hilal the pass to the title with their pulsating display Monday.



The Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo turned in superb match-winning display by being on target for Al-Hilal’s two goals. He scored the first goal in the 7th minute while his second came in the 64th minute. Both the goals were crowning effort to clinical and crucial passes from the Brazilian Michael Delgado.



The lone goal of Al-Faisaly came in the form of a header from Clayson in the 70th minute.



Al-Ahli relegated for first time in SPL history



Al-Ahli, meanwhile, was relegated to the first division (yellow league) for the first time in the history of the Saudi Professional Football League.



Giving an unexpected massive shock to its fans, the 2016 champion were held to a goalless draw with Al-Shabab in the 30th and final round of the matches held at Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Monday.



It was imperative for the Jeddah club to win to have a chance to stay in the premier league, but a goalless draw put it in the 15th and penultimate place with only 32 points, one point behind the safety zone.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).