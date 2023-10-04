RIYADH — In a remarkable performance at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium on Tuesday, Saudi club Al Fayha secured their first-ever win in the AFC Champions League, defeating Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor FC 2-0.



In only their second appearance in the competition, the 2021/22 King Cup champions displayed clinical prowess, with Abdelhamid Sabiri's brace earning them a crucial three points.



The hosts asserted their dominance early on, causing panic in the Pakhtakor box within seven minutes. Sultan Mandash's drive to the byline resulted in a fortuitous save, setting the stage for Al Fayha's ascendancy.



Sabiri, on loan from Serie A side Fiorentina, put Al Fayha in lead just three minutes later with a swerving long-range shot that left Pakhtakor's goalkeeper Sanjar Kuvvatov with no chance.



Despite efforts from Pakhtakor, particularly from wing-backs Khojiakbar Alijonov and Farrukh Sayfiev, the quality of their delivery left them trailing in the first half.



In the 38th minute, Pakhtakor had a prime opportunity to equalize when midfielder Diyor Kholmatov's attempt outside the box narrowly missed the post.



The Uzbek side emerged as the stronger side in the second half, keeping Al Fayha's goalkeeper, Ahmed Alkassar, on his toes. Alkassar made crucial saves, denying Dostonbek Khamdanov's curling effort in the 52nd minute and Alijonov's attempt 10 minutes later.



However, with Pakhtakor unable to convert their chances, Al Fayha capitalized on the opportunity to double their lead. Moroccan international Abdelhamid Sabiri, once again instrumental, rounded Kuvvatov and slotted home with 18 minutes left in normal time.



Al Fayha successfully defended their lead, and their next challenge awaits as they face UAE's Al Ain on Oct. 24. Meanwhile, Pakhtakor seeks redemption in their upcoming clash against Turkmenistan's Ahal FC on the same day.

